Swedish Queen wishes for #MeToo movement for abuse of kids

Queen Silvia of Sweden, founder of the World Childhood Foundation, review a report on child online safety from the Broadband Commission for Sustainable Development, during a high level meeting at the United Nations, Tuesday Oct. 1, 2019 at U.N. headquarters. Photo: Bebeto Matthews, AP

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Queen Silvia of Sweden says she wishes there had been a #MeToo movement for children 25 years ago because in the 1990s nobody wanted to hear about violence against youngsters.

She was at the United Nations on Tuesday speaking out about the growth of child sex abuse, exploitation and pornography on the internet — and the failure of many governments and tech companies to stop it.

The queen was an early campaigner against the exploitation and sexual abuse of children. In her words, "It was too ugly. Nobody could believe that it really happened. It was taboo."

The wife of King Carl XVI says she got involved in the issue after she was shocked by a 1993 Swedish case involving a young man selling child pornography through the internet.