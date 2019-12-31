Suspended cop indicted in fatal shooting of estranged wife

MORRISTOWN, N.J. (AP) — A suspended New Jersey police lieutenant has been indicted on murder and other counts in the slaying of his estranged wife and the wounding of her boyfriend.

A Morris County grand jury handed up the indictment Monday against Lt. John Formisano. It charges the 24-year veteran of the Newark police department with murder, attempted murder, official misconduct, child endangerment, hindering apprehension and weapons offenses.

Formisano has pleaded not guilty and is being held at a psychiatric facility. He is scheduled back in court in two weeks.

Late on the night of July 14, police responding to reports of shots fired found 37-year-old Christine Solaro-Formisano dead on the porch of her Jeffeseon home. A 40-year-old man was found inside with multiple gunshot wounds.

About three hours later, Formisano was found in a parking lot in Livingston, about 25 miles away, and was taken into custody. He allegedly told investigators he was dropping off something for one of his children and "blacked out" when he saw a man in her bedroom.