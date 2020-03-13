Suspect shot during state police investigation

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A suspect being investigated by Massachusetts State Police was injured Friday during a discharge of guns, a state police spokesman said.

State police were conducting an operation at a West Springfield hotel when a weapon or weapons were fired, resulting in injury to the suspect, agency spokesman David Procopio said in a statement.

The information was preliminary and it's not believed that any troopers were injured.

No additional information was immediately available, he said.