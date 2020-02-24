Suspect linked to racist graffiti found at Maryland college

SALISBURY, Md. (AP) — Authoritieshave identified a suspect in connection to racist graffiti that was found scrawled in academic buildings at a Maryland university last week.

Salisbury University President Charles A. Wight announced the development in a message to the campus community Friday, news outlets reported.

Classes had been canceled Thursday after the graffiti, including a message threatening black students with lynching, was found written across a wall and a door the day before.

Authorities told news outlets they don't believe the suspect is immediately connected to the campus. A university spokesman declined to identify the suspect or detail further how they were identified, citing pending charges.

The FBI joined the investigation by university police, Maryland State Police, the Wicomico County Sheriff’s Office and the Salisbury Police Department, news outlets said last week. The case was then referred to the Wicomico County State’s Attorney’s Office but no arrests have been made yet, said Carsten Wendlandt, State’s Attorney Public Information Officer.

The most recent occurrence was at least the second instance of such graffiti being found on campus. In November, Salisbury University police were called to investigate messages written inside two stairwells that included racial slurs and references to the 2012 shooting in Newtown, Connecticut, in which 26 people were killed by a gunman at an elementary school.

Police haven't said if the suspect is linked to both occurrences.