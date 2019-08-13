Suspect in Utah student's death charged with child porn

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A man accused of killing a Utah college student has been charged with 19 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after investigators discovered child pornography on his computer.

Utah prosecutors filed charges Tuesday accusing Ayoola Ajayi of having pornographic images on his computer of children as young as 4-years-old.

Ajayi was previously charged with murder and kidnapping in the death of 23-year-old Mackenzie Lueck. Police have said Lueck was last seen getting into Ajayi's car on June 17, shortly before her death.

He has not yet entered pleas to those charges.

An attorney for Ajayi did not immediately return a call Tuesday seeking comment.

Ajayi is an information technology worker who had stints with high-profile companies and was briefly in the Army National Guard.