Suspect in August shooting held without bail

PITTSFIELD, Mass. (AP) — A Massachusetts man suspected of shooting a New York woman as she sat in a car in August has been held without bail.

The Berkshire Eagle reports that 25-year-old Tyler Sumner, of Adams, pleaded not guilty to murder Monday in connection with the Aug. 25 slaying of Stephanie Olivieri in Pittsfield.

Police responding to the city's automated gunfire detection system and 911 calls found the 32-year-old Yonkers, New York woman wounded inside the car. She died at the hospital.

Berkshire District Attorney Andrea Harrington says investigators do not think Olivieri, who formerly lived in the Pittsfield area, was the intended target.

Sumner was arrested last weekend. A message was left with his public defender.

Olivieri's death was the city's second homicide of the year.

___

Information from: The Berkshire (Mass.) Eagle, http://www.berkshireeagle.com