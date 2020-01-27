Suspect arrested in killing of 1 baby, linked to 4 others

WOODLAND, Calif. (AP) — An arrest has been made in the death of an infant whose body was found in 2007 by a fisherman in California, and the person is also suspected in the killings of four other babies, authorities said Monday.

The arrest came after the infant found in a Woodland-area slough in 2007 inside a shoe box was identified in October, the Yolo County Sheriff's Office said.

The same suspect is being investigated in the killings of four other babies under the age of 6 months, the office said, but declined to provide any other information.

It said the name of the suspect, the suspect’s relationship to the victims, and additional information will be discussed at a Monday news conference.

Representatives with the California Department of Justice and FBI will also be at the news conference.