Suspect arrested in fatal Topeka stabbing

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a suspect in a fatal Topeka stabbing.

The Topeka Capital-Journal reports that Andrew Timothy Evans was booked into jail Monday night on suspicion of first-degree murder in the death of 41-year-old Raymond Lee Smith.

Police say Smith was found suffering from life-threatening injuries Sunday in a Topeka house. He was pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Evans initially was described as a person of interest in the stabbing. Police say he was seen leaving the scene on foot.

