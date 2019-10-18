Suspect arrested in 1995 murders of 2 teens on NYC rooftop

NEW YORK (AP) — Federal agents and New York City police have arrested a suspect in the murders of two teenagers who were shot to death on an East Harlem rooftop in 1995.

Ramon Solla was arrested Thursday in the deaths of Ricky Santiago and Christopher Torro, both 17 years old.

Authorities say the 45-year-old Solla killed Santiago and Torro on March 3, 1995 over a heroin deal. Both were shot in the head on the rooftop of an East Harlem apartment building.

U.S. Attorney Geoffrey Berman said he hopes the arrest brings "some measure of comfort" to the victims' families.

William F. Sweeney Jr., head of New York's FBI office, said time "doesn't wear away the guilt of anyone who takes a human life."

Information on an attorney for Solla wasn't available.