Suit over 2015 police shooting in Camden dismissed

CAMDEN, N.J. (AP) — A federal judge has dismissed a wrongful death lawsuit filed by the family of a New Jersey man shot and killed by police officers during a 2015 confrontation in Camden.

Authorities said 24-year-old Freddy Baez Jr. was pounding on the door of his ex-girlfriend's home in the Independence Village apartment complex in November 2015.

Authorities said officers returned fire when Baez fired at them. County prosecutors called the shooting justified, and state prosecutors affirmed the ruling. The family's lawsuit argued that authorities never proved he fired at the officers, who fired a total of 21 shots.

U.S. District Judge Robert Kugler dismissed the family's lawsuit Friday, saying "no reasonable jury could find that the officers acted unreasonably" under the circumstances.