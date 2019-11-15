https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/crime/article/Store-owner-imprisoned-for-video-recording-girls-14837577.php
Store owner imprisoned for video recording girls in bathroom
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — A man has been imprisoned for video recording girls in the bathroom of his West Des Moines record store.
The Polk County District Court clerk’s office says 50-year-old Robert Kuhn was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in prison.
Kuhn was found guilty last month of three counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and three counts of invasion of privacy.
Kuhn was arrested in 2017 after a girl who had worked for him told police she found a video camera hidden on a shelf in the bathroom after Kuhn had asked her to try on dresses.
Federal prosecutors also had filed a child pornography charge but later dropped it.
