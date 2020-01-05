State wants judge to reconsider charges against ex-sheriff

ESTANCIA, N.M. (AP) — State prosecutors want a judge to reconsider his decision to drop embezzlement charges filed against a former New Mexico sheriff-turned-judge accused of using taxpayer dollars to buy personal items.

KRQE-TV reports the New Mexico Attorney General’s Office filed an appeal last week of Judge Charles Brown's decision to toss charges against former Torrance County Sheriff Heath White.

Brown said in October there were omissions in the search warrant as well as some misleading information and evidence from the search allegedly was suppressed.

The Attorney General's Office says investigators with New Mexico State Police found several sheriff's office-owned items on White's property during a raid in April, including guns, surveillance equipment, and tools.