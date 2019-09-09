State high court sides with DA in spat over parade arrests

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts' highest court has sided with Boston's district attorney in a dispute with a lower court judge over the prosecution of counterprotesters arrested during a "straight pride" parade in Boston on Labor Day weekend.

A state Supreme Judicial Court justice ruled Monday that Boston Municipal Court Judge Richard Sinnott had "no authority" to force Suffolk County District Attorney Rachael Rollins's office to prosecute a counterprotester arrested at the parade.

Rollins argued last week that Sinnott had overstepped his constitutional authority in refusing her request to drop charges against some counterprotesters charged with minor infractions like disorderly conduct.

Spokespersons for Rollins and Sinnott didn't respond to emails seeking comment. Some 36 people were arrested at the parade, which was meant to be a counterpoint to gay pride parades.