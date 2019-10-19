Stadium evacuated after shots fired near Phoenix high school

PHOENIX (AP) — The Arizona Republic reports that fans and teams were evacuated from a football game at a high school in Phoenix after reports of shots being fired nearby.

The newspaper says gunshots could be heard as the game was being played Friday night at Betty Fairfax High School.

A sports stringer covering the game for the Republic heard multiple shots and witnessed players ducking and leaving the field, then the stadium being evacuated.

Phoenix police Detective Luis Samudio said shots were fired near the school but nobody was injured. He said the gunfire did not occur at the school.