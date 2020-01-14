St. Louis prosecutor accused of Sunshine Law violation

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A lawsuit filed by a Fox News contributor accuses St. Louis Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner of violating Missouri's open records law.

KMOV-TV reported that John Solomon's lawsuit filed Friday alleges that Gardner's office failed to respond to records requests that he made in July. Solomon sought records for contacts between Gardner, her staff, and people connected to the 2018 investigation of then-Gov. Eric Greitens.

The lawsuit says failure to provide the records is a violation of the Missouri Sunshine Law.

Gardner, a Democrat, initiated an investigation of the Republican governor in early 2018. Greitens was charged with invasion of privacy for allegedly taking a compromising photo of a woman during an extra-marital affair. The charge was eventually dropped but Greitens resigned in June 2018.

Solomon, a former reporter for The Associated Press and The Washington Post, now reports for his own website.