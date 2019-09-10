St. Louis man charged with stabbing neighbor's dog

ST. LOUIS (AP) — A St. Louis area man has been charged with stabbing his neighbor's border collie seven times with a pocket knife in an attack that left the dog so severely injured that it was euthanized.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that 59-year-old John Conrad Ross III was charged Monday in St. Louis County with unlawful use of a weapon and animal abuse. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

A couple told police that Ross chased their two dogs Saturday after they ran onto his property. The police report says he then grabbed ahold of one of the dogs, named Teddy, before slamming him to the ground and stabbing him. Afterward, the wife managed to get the bleeding dog to come to her.

Court documents say Ross then stood in his yard, staring at his neighbors and holding a handgun at his side.

