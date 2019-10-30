South Dakota man gets probation in wildlife trafficking case

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A South Dakota man will serve two years on probation for guiding illegal hunting trips on the Pine Ridge Reservation.

A federal judge sentenced Everett Thomas Mackaben Jr. of Whitewood on Monday.

The judge ordered Mackaben's hunting privileges revoked during his probation. Mackaben also was ordered to pay nearly $27,000 in restitution to the Oglala Sioux Tribe Parks and Recreation Authority and a $10,000 fine.

A federal grand jury indicted Mackaben last year for violating the Lacey Act. He pleaded guilty in July.

Prosecutors say Mackaben acted as a commercial guide for out-of-state deer hunters. Mackaben regularly guided the non-resident hunters on hunts on land within Oglala Lakota County. After deer were illegally taken in violation of tribal and state law, Mackaben also would arrange to ship the deer to the hunters' home states.