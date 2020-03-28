Son, father arrested in hit-and-run that left SC hiker dead

MEGGETT, S.C. (AP) — A man and his father are free after posting bond Saturday for their alleged roles in the hit-and-run death of a South Carolina hiker.

Matthew Stipp, 22, faces a charge of leaving the scene of a fatal accident, while his father, Peter Stipp, 47, is accused of one count of accessory after the fact, the Post and Courier of Charleston reported.

Each was arrested Friday. The younger Stipp was freed after posting $250,000 bond. Peter Stipp was released after posting $50,000 bond. It was unknown if either man is represented by an attorney.

A motorist saw a body on S.C. Highway 165, near Meggett, the night of March 20 and Charleston County deputies had been searching for the driver ever since. Thirty-year-old Matthew Baer's body was surrounded by vehicle debris when deputies arrived at the scene. Surveillance video showed images of a dark-colored truck near the accident site.

Baer had been walking along the road in preparation for a six-month trip on the Appalachian Trail when he was hit, his mother said.

A passenger in Stipp's 2003 GMC Sierra, similar to the one in the video footage, told police they’d hit something after they pulled out of Stipp’s driveway but she thought it was possibly a deer, according to an arrest warrant. The next time she saw the truck, she said, the truck's damage was fixed.