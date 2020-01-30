Snowplow driver pulled from river a child porn suspect

GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — The driver of a snowplow that plunged into the Platte River west of Omaha faces a child pornography charge.

Scott Robertson, 57, pleaded not guilty Wednesday in U.S. District Court in Omaha. The charge: possession of visual depictions of minors engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

U.S. marshals and Sarpy County sheriff's deputies were following the state snowplow Tuesday because they thought the driver was Robertson, a wanted federal fugitive.

The plow left Nebraska Highway 31 near Schramm Park State Recreation Area south of Gretna and went down an embankment into the river. Robertson managed to get out of the cab, and officers pulled him from the water.