Small-town police chief arrested on theft charges in Georgia

CAIRO, Ga. (AP) — State investigators say they’ve arrested a south Georgia police chief on theft charges.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation said in a news release that agents Tuesday arrested Cairo Police Chief Keith Sandefur. The agency says District Attorney Joe Mulholland had asked the GBI in September to look into a report of possible criminal activity by the chief.

The GBI said its investigators determined that Sandefur had allegedly purchased property and charged it to the city. The property, which was given to people the chief knows, has been recovered by the GBI.

It was not immediately clear Tuesday whether Sandefur had an attorney who could comment on the charges.

The GBI says the investigation is active and ongoing. Once it’s done the file will be given to Mulholland for his review.