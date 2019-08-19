Shooting suspect's sentence reversed over search of room

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — A Trenton man serving five years on a weapons charge has had his sentence thrown out over an illegal search of his room in a boarding house.

A state appeals court ruled Monday that Louis Williams should have had an expectation of privacy in the common areas of the boarding house and that police illegally entered the building without a warrant.

Williams was a suspect in a 2016 shooting at a Trenton bar when police entered the building through an unlocked door. An officer said he got a search warrant after noticing marijuana in Williams' room while he was standing in the hallway.

The search produced a handgun, and Williams ultimately pleaded guilty to illegal possession of a firearm.