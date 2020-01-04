https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/crime/article/Security-guard-fatally-shoots-man-at-Chicago-14949828.php
Security guard fatally shoots man at Chicago restaurant
CHICAGO (AP) — A security guard at a Chicago restaurant fatally shot a man after an armed confrontation early Saturday, police said.
The 40-year-old man, who has not been identified, was shot in the neck just before 2 a.m. at El Taconazo La Fiesta restaurant on the city's northwest side, police said. He died later Saturday at Loyola University Medical Center.
Police said two weapons were recovered at the scene.
