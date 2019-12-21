School health aide accused of selling meth

PAHRUMP, Nevada (AP) — Authorities say a high school health aide and two others in Nevada are suspected of selling methamphetamine to students.

The Nye County Sheriff’s Office says school resource officers learned this week that an employee at Pahrump Valley High School was selling meth.

Police arrested 38-year-old Verona Worthington of Pahrump.

They say she sold meth to a 16-year-old student at Pathways High School. The woman’s boyfriend, William Toldt, was also arrested while police searched their home.

Police also say 21-year-old Daniel Sandquist was with Worthington when she tried to sell meth and faces drug charges too.

It’s unclear whether the suspects had an attorney who could speak on their behalf.