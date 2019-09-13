School: Investigation started into sex assault allegations

DERRY, N.H. (AP) — A private academy in New Hampshire says authorities are investigating student allegations of sexual assault involving other students at the school.

Timothy Powers, headmaster of Pinkerton Academy, said in a letter to the school community on Thursday the allegations are "deeply disturbing." He said the Derry school learned of them this week and reported them to the New Hampshire Department of Children and Youth Services. The school also contacted an independent investigator to assist with an internal review.

Powers said local law enforcement is aware of the allegations and the Derry school is cooperating as authorities conduct their investigations.

The letter said "we are limited in what we can say about these matters," due to the nature of the allegations and the ongoing investigations.