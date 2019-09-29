Salem police: Oregon State Police to investigate death

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Salem police say a man taken into custody after allegedly causing a disturbance at a restaurant later died, and that the case will be investigated by Oregon State Police.

A Salem Police Department release says officers were called late Saturday for a man trespassing and causing a disturbance.

The release says the man struggled with officers and when he was "under control," officers called for medical assistance because they believed he was in distress.

The release says the man was pronounced dead at a hospital and his name and cause of death are being determined.

The release says officers involved have been placed on administrative leave while the matter is investigated. It did not specify how many officers.

A message seeking comment was left for a police spokesman.