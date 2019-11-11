Russian court orders murder-suspect professor detained

MOSCOW (AP) — A St. Petersburg court has rejected a defense lawyer's request for a prominent Russian history professor who's suspected of murdering and dismembering a female student to be released under house arrest pending trial.

The court on Monday ordered Oleg Sokolov detained for two months.

The case has attracted wide attention in Russian media because of its grisly aspects.

Sokolov was detained Saturday after being pulled from St. Petersburg's Moika River, where a backpack containing two severed arms also was found. The arms were identified as those of the student; other body parts were found in Sokolov's home near the river.

Sokolov has confessed to the killing, according to his lawyer, Alexander Pochuev.