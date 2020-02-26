Rhode Island woman pleads guilty to child porn charge

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island woman has pleaded guilty to soliciting and receiving materials involving the sexual exploitation of children, federal prosecutors said Wednesday.

Karissa Cave, 23, of Newport pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court in Providence to receipt of child pornography, U.S. Attorney Aaron Weisman said in a statement.

While communicating with another person on Facebook messenger in December 2016, Cave requested that the person send her a video depicting an adult engaged in sexually explicit conduct with a toddler, prosecutors said.

After receiving the video she asked, “Is there any more?” authorities said.

In return, the person sent her an image of children in sexually explicit conduct.

Cave faces between five and 20 years in prison at sentencing scheduled for June 16.