Reward offered for help finding who shot, killed Maine eagle

AUGUSTA, Maine (AP) — Authorities in Maine are offering a reward for information leading to the arrest of someone who shot a bald eagle, which later died.

The Maine Warden Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are looking for help in finding out what happened to the eagle. It was discovered injured on Sunday in the town of Peru.

A person who found the eagle cared for it until a game warden could arrive, but the bird later died, the warden service said. The service said X-rays showed the eagle had been shot.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service is offering a reward up to $2,500 for information that leads to a conviction. Maine's Operation Game Thief is also offering an additional $2,000.

The agencies ask that anyone with information call Operation Game Thief at 800-253-7887, Fish and Wildlife's Office of Law Enforcement at 207-469-6842 or the Maine State Police's dispatch center at 207-624-7076.