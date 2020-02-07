Reserve deputy fired amid child pornography investigation

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — A southwest Missouri sheriff has fired a reserve deputy who is charged with sharing child pornography online.

Thirty-three-year-old Joseph Ferzely is free on bond after he was charged Thursday with possessing and promoting child pornography. No attorney is listed for him in online court records.

The Springfield News-Leader reports that the Missouri State Highway Patrol executed a search warrant Wednesday at Ferzely's home in Springfield and found multiple images and videos of child porn on his computer, according to court documents.

Lawrence County Sheriff Brad Delay said he acted “immediately" to terminate Ferzely's involvement with the department after learning of the investigation. Ferzely had worked as a full-time deputy in the jail for about a year in 2018 before leaving for a job in the private sector. Delay said Ferzely stayed on, however, as a reserve deputy and occasionally filled in with the department for events or when other deputies were on vacation.

Delay said Ferzely was also occasionally contracted to do security work for Miller schools.