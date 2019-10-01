Report: violent crime highest in 5 years in Alaska in 2018

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — A new report says Alaska saw its highest violent crime rate in five years in 2018.

The Anchorage Daily News reports the state's sexual assault rate rose 11 percent between 2017 and 2018 and stood at nearly four times the national rate.

But the report, based on crime data, showed property crime and vehicle thefts lower. There were 47 homicides last year, compared to 62 in 2017.

The Alaska Department of Public Safety's annual report on crime is based on information supplied by law enforcement agencies that represent most of the state's population. It was released Monday, as was the FBI's national look at crime that uses the same information.

___

