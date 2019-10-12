Repeat sex offender indicted on child molestation charges

WARWICK, R.I. (AP) — A 79-year-old man who is a registered sex offender has been indicted by a grand jury on separate child molestation and sexual assault charges.

The Providence Journal reports Bruce MacNeil, of Warwick, was charged this week with 10 counts of first-degree child molestation and eight counts of third-degree sexual assault for incidents prosecutors say spanned from December 2012 to July 2016.

The Rhode Island Sex Offender Board of Review shows MacNeil was convicted in 2018 of second-degree child molestation of a 9-year-old boy and in 2015 of second-degree sexual assault of 15-year-old boy.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Oct. 18 in Kent County Superior Court.

No attorney for MacNeil was listed in court records.