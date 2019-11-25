Remains of missing woman found; 3 people arrested

IMPERIAL, Neb. (AP) — Authorities say they’ve found the remains of a missing woman in southwest Nebraska and arrested three people suspected of involvement in her disappearance and in the kidnapping of another woman.

The Chase County Sheriff’s Office says the body was found Sunday afternoon near Imperial. Her father had reported three days earlier that he hadn’t heard from his 22-year-old daughter for about a week. Her name hasn’t been released.

A 43-year-old man from rural Enders was arrested Thursday. County court records say Russell Mann is charged with two felony counts of being an accessory to kidnapping. The records don’t list an attorney for him.

The sheriff’s office says two more people were arrested Saturday in Fort Collins, Colorado. Twenty-four-year-old Kevin German, of Colorado Springs, Colorado; and 22-year-old Keonna Carter, of Taylorsville, Utah, are charged with kidnapping, use of a firearm, assault and other crimes. The court records don’t list attorneys for them.

All three are also suspected in the kidnapping and assault of a 20-year-old woman. The sheriff’s office says she’s safe now.