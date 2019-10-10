Relatives of man killed by deputy want case reopened

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Relatives of a man who was fatally shot by a Kansas City-area sheriff's deputy are outraged after the deputy was charged with shooting a scooter rider in the back while trying to arrest her.

The Kansas City Star reports that Donald Sneed Jr. says 29-year-old Jackson County sheriff's Deputy Lauren Michael is "trigger happy." His son, Donald Sneed III, was fatally shot by Michael in 2017 outside a Walmart in Raytown, where he was suspected of shoplifting.

Sneed is demanding that the case be reopened after Michael was charged Wednesday with first-degree assault and armed criminal action in the August shooting that wounded the woman on the scooter.

But prosecutors say the first shooting was reviewed and that the decision was made not file charges. Michael is on unpaid leave.

Information from: The Kansas City Star, http://www.kcstar.com