Rapid City officer attacked with knife after fiery car chase

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — A Rapid City police officer was attacked with a knife and suffered a cut to the hand after a fiery car chase. Authorities say he is recovering.

The incident happened early Thursday. The Rapid City Journal reports that officers tried to stop a car that was driving the wrong way when the driver fled. The car caught on fire after it was damaged while crossing a median.

Police say the car was engulfed in flames and the male driver, female passenger and a dog fled on foot. As the driver was approached, he allegedly cut one of the officers. Authorities used a stun gun on the driver and arrested him on multiple counts.

Police say the female was arrested on outstanding warrants. The dog was taken to an animal shelter.

