Prowler suspect shot by police in suburban Kansas City

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) — A prowler suspect is hospitalized after being shot by police in suburban Kansas City, Missouri.

The Kansas City Star reports that police were called around 8:45 a.m. Sunday to a report of three prowlers at an apartment complex in Independence. An altercation occurred with the suspects and one of them was shot by police.

Police say the injured suspect used a truck to ram a police vehicle and then fled. The truck crashed at an Interstate 70 ramp about three miles away.

The injured man is hospitalized but police say his injuries do not appear to be life-threatening.

Police were searching for the other two suspects, a man and a woman. The investigation of the shooting is ongoing.

