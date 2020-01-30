Prosecutors: Man drank 6 shots of vodka before fatal crash

ELLSWORTH, Maine (AP) — A Maine man who crashed his truck, resulting in the death of a passenger, told police he had consumed six shots of 100 proof vodka and smoked two marijuana joints prior to the crash, prosecutors said.

Robert Cunningham, 48, of Orland, appeared in court Wednesday facing several charges in connection with the fatal crash. He is charged with manslaughter, aggravated operating under the influence, aggravated driving to endanger and speeding.

Cunningham was driving Tuesday night when he lost control on a left-hand corner, went off the roadway and struck an embankment, police said. Valerie Seavey, 50, was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene.

Cunningham told police at the scene that he had killed Seavey, prosecutors said.

Cunningham was arrested after being treated for injuries at a local hospital. He is being held on $10,000 bail.

His defense attorney didn't immediately return a message at his office.