Prosecutor clears Arkansas officers in fatal shooting of man

In this undated booking photo provided by the Palm Beach County, Fla. Sheriff's office, London T. Phillips is pictured. Police say Fayetteville, Arkansas officer Stephen Carr was sitting in his patrol vehicle Saturday night outside police headquarters when London Phillips shot him several times. Two other officers ran outside and opened fire, killing Phillips. (Palm Beach County Sheriff's office via AP)

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Two northwestern Arkansas police officers were cleared Monday in the fatal shooting of a man who authorities say “ambushed and executed” another officer.

Washington County Prosecuting Attorney Matt Durrett said Fayetteville police Cpl. Seay Floyd and Officer Natalie Eucce were justified in shooting of 35-year-old London Phillips on Dec. 7.

Police said Phillips fatally shot Officer Stephen Carr at point blank range as Carr sat in his patrol vehicle outside police headquarters and that Floyd and Eucce heard the shots from inside the station, ran outside and fatally shot Phillips.

Floyd and Eucce will remain on paid leave pending the outcome of a separate, internal investigation of the shooting and a review of that report by police Chief Mike Reynolds, Sgt. Anthony Murphy told the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

Police have said they don't know why Phillips shot Carr but that they believe Phillips set out to kill a police officer.