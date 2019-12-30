Prosecutor: Woman indicted in stabbing death of her father

CINCINNATI (AP) — The daughter of a former Cincinnati police officer was indicted in the stabbing death of her father on Monday, officials said.

Liscia Willis, 49, was charged with aggravated murder, murder and tampering with evidence, according to Hamilton County prosecutor Joe Deters. If convicted, she could face life in prison, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

Willis stabbed her father James “Skip” Dunlap, 69, and then started moving her “personal belongings” into his Forest Park home, according to court records.

Officers went to the house on Dec. 20 after Dunlap's wife called to say she couldn't reach him, Deters said.

Willis met police at the door. They discovered blood in the front hallway, kitchen and on the steps leading to the basement.

Dunlap's body was found in the basement covered in blankets, Deters said. The coroner determined Dunlap was stabbed in the neck.

Dunlap retired from the Cincinnati Police Department in 2002.

“It is hard to understand that he could retire from a dangerous job without injury only to be killed by a family member," Deters said in a statement.

Willis is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center on a $1 million bond.

According to court documents, Willis planned to take over the mortgage on her father's house. But her attorney, Clyde Bennett II, said there was no mortgage and that Willis occasionally stays at the house. She only brought over personal items, not furniture, Bennett said.

He previously told WCPO-TV that authorities' theory of the crime didn't make any sense.