Prosecutor: Guards won't face charges after clash at protest

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — Rhode Island's attorney general says guards involved in a clash outside a detention facility during a protest of federal immigration policies won't face charges.

Democrat Peter Neronha announced the criminal investigation's conclusion Wednesday.

Capt. Thomas Woodworth apparently drove his truck through a group protesting Aug. 14 outside the detention facility in Central Falls.

The investigation focused on the truck's operation and the deployment of pepper spray by other prison personnel.

Woodworth resigned . His attorney told The Providence Journal that Woodworth didn't actually hit anyone with his truck and he's relieved by the outcome.

The Jewish youth movement Never Again Action, which organized the protest, condemned Neronha. The group says witnesses who testified before the grand jury said prosecutors only focused on protesters' actions, attempting to justify the guards' actions.