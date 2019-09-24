Prosecution rests in trial of ex-athlete accused of rapes

FILE - This 2018 file photo provided by the Delaware State Police shows Clay Conaway, a former University of Delaware baseball player charged with raping multiple women. A woman who says she was raped by an ex-University of Delaware baseball player accused of multiple sexual assaults testified Wednesday, Sept. 18, 2019, that she was surprised and afraid when Conaway went from consensual kissing to physical force and violence. She is one of six women whom 23-year-old Conaway is accused of sexually assaulting between 2013 and 2018.

GEORGETOWN, Del. (AP) — Prosecutors have rested their case in the first-degree rape trial of an ex-University of Delaware baseball player accused of multiple sexual assaults.

A state police detective who interviewed 23-year-old Clay Conaway after his arrest last year was the final witness to testify for the prosecution.

Under defense cross-examination Tuesday, the detective said Conaway waived his Miranda rights and willingly talked about his June 2018 encounter with the 21-year-old woman. In the interview, Conaway repeatedly denied having intercourse with the woman and said he thought she was a nice person.

Defense attorneys began their case by asking one of the woman's friends about their exchange of texts about Conaway and other men leading up to the day the woman drove to his house.

Conaway's mother also took the stand.