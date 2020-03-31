Priest accused of sexually abusing minor to resume duties

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — The pastor of a Roman Catholic church in Massachusetts who was accused of sexually abusing a minor over 30 years ago has been reinstated.

The Rev. Peter Gori is expected to resume his duties at St. Augustine's Church in Andover by the end of the week, the Archdiocese of Boston announced Monday.

Gori was placed on administrative leave in April 2019 after a man, now in his 40s, claimed that he and another priest, the Rev. Williams Waters, sexually abused him.

Mitchell Garabedian, an attorney for the alleged victim, has said his client was about 10 years old when he was abused by Gori.

An independent investigation concluded the allegation could not be substantiated, according to a statement from the Archdiocese. The alleged victim declined to continue participating in the investigation, and the alleged dates of abuse did not line up with Gori's assignment history.

Gori denied his involvement in a letter to parishioners when the allegations surfaced.