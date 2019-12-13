Portland panhandler who broke windows gets jail time

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A Portland, Oregon, panhandler who threw rocks through the windows of five businesses because she said no one was giving her money was sentenced Wednesday to 20 days in jail and ordered to pay more than $9,000 for the damage.

The Oregonian/OregonLive reports that 30-year-old Marlena Rochelle Neely told authorities she was homeless, had been asking people for $5 and would shatter a window every time she was refused because she was tired of people not helping her, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Neely, who broke the windows July 10, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree criminal mischief. In addition to jail time and an order to pay restitution, she was sentenced to three years of probation and mental health, drug and alcohol treatment if deemed necessary.