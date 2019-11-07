https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/crime/article/Police-search-for-gunman-who-shot-3-at-San-Diego-14815814.php
Police search for gunman who shot 3 at San Diego restaurant
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Police are searching for a gunman who shot and wounded three people at a fast food restaurant in San Diego.
Authorities say the shooting happened Wednesday evening at a Church's Chicken in the Otay Mesa area.
San Diego Police Officer John Buttle tells KNSD-TV the suspected gunman had been in the restaurant earlier in the day, when he tried to pay with a counterfeit $100 bill.
The news station says three victims are hospitalized in unknown condition.
