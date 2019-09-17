https://www.wiltonbulletin.com/news/crime/article/Police-officer-suspect-wounded-by-gunfire-on-14445870.php
Police officer, suspect wounded by gunfire on Staten Island
NEW YORK (AP) — A police officer and a suspect have been wounded by gunfire on Staten Island.
The New York Police Department says the officer's injuries are considered serious but not life threatening.
The suspect, who is in custody, also was being treated at a hospital following the incident at around 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday.
