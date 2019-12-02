Police officer shoots, kills man in Secaucus

SECAUCUS, N.J. (AP) — A police officer has shot and killed a man in Secaucus.

Authorities have not released many details about what happened Sunday night other than to say the shooting occurred in the Harmon Cove residential development. Police have not disclosed the man’s name.

The state attorney general’s office is investigating the shooting as required by law.

Officials say the investigation is ongoing.