Police investigating stabbing death of 66-year-old man

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Police are investigating the fatal stabbing of a 66-year-old man in Connecticut.

The victim was found on Sherman Avenue in New Haven at about 9:45 p.m. Sunday.

Police say the man was brought to Yale New Haven Hospital, where he later died.

Sgt. Shayna Kendall says officers found where the stabbing had happened.

The victim's name was not made public.

Police continue to investigate and are asking anyone with information about the stabbing to contact them.