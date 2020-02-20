Police identify couple found dead in apparent murder-suicide

PHOENIX (AP) — Phoenix police have identified a man and a woman dead in what investigators believe was a murder suicide.

Investigators believe Joseph Caba, 41, shot his fiancee, 32-year-old Lauren Porter, and then himself, said Sgt. Maggie Cox, a Police Department spokeswoman.

They were found dead in a home in northwest Phoenix late Wednesday afternoon after family members asked authorities to do a welfare check.

Cox said the police investigation is ongoing.