Police hoping for more tips in Neosho's skinned dog case

NEOSHO, Mo. (AP) — Authorities are investigating after a pet beagle was skinned alive in southwest Missouri.

The Joplin Globe reports that Neosho police Lt. Jason Baird says about 75 percent of the dog’s skin was removed. He says a resident of a subdivision reported seeing the injured animal emerge from a wooded area Sept. 23. Baird says the beagle was in obvious pain when officers caught it, and the decision was made to euthanize it.

Baird says the dog was left inside a home while its owner attending an out-of-town sporting event and may have gotten out through an unsecured door.

Rain hampered detectives’ ability to find a crime scene, and investigators have received few tips despite a $1,000 reward. But Baird says it’s hard to believe that no one heard the dog when it was being skinned.

