Police dog injured in standoff with armed man in Buckeye

BUCKEYE, Ariz. (AP) — A police dog is expected to recover after getting hit with a pellet gun by a suspect who was barricaded in a Buckeye home.

Maricopa County Sheriff's deputies booked 61-year-old Harold Whistler into jail Tuesday on five counts of aggravated assault and one count of harming a working service animal.

Authorities were called after several people reported someone was pointing a rifle and pistol in traffic. Upon deputies' arrival, Whistler went inside his home.

The suspect went in and out of the home with a firearm for several hours, according to deputies. He ignored all commands.

A SWAT team negotiator attempted to facilitate a surrender. Officers then decided to enter the house with Karl, a police canine.

Investigators say Whistler fired three rounds from a pellet gun at the dog, hitting him in the ear and mouth. The dog grabbed onto the suspect's leg. Whistler tried to flee by hitting the dog in the head with the gun.

Officers then took Whistler into custody, according to authorities. Whistler was transported to a Phoenix jail and treated for a dog bite. It was not immediately known Wednesday if he had an attorney.

Sheriff's officials say Karl will make a full recovery and return to “pursuing bad guys.”