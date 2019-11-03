Police charge man with stabbing 4 at Virginia pizza shop

NORFOLK, Va. (AP) — Police in Virginia have charged a man with stabbing four people at a pizza restaurant.

Norfolk police say 30-year-old Joshua Fisers turned himself in on Friday after a stabbing Thursday at Cogans Pizza.

When first responders arrived, they found a 34-year-old man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers found three other men had also been stabbed. They were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police told WVEC-TV that the three men were injured while attempting to break up the fight.

Fisers was charged with four counts of malicious wounding and is being held without bond in the Norfolk City Jail.